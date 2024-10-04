Found: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

Over the years, it’s become more and more difficult for new shows to make it to a second year. Found was NBC’s highest-rated new show of last season but it was still a middle-of-the-road performer. Will the ratings improve this time around? Will Found be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A crime and mystery drama series, the Found TV show stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. The story revolves around Gabi Mosely (Hampton), a recovery specialist who, years ago, was one of the many people who are reported missing in the United States each year. Her time with her captor, Sir (Gosselaar), helped shape her into who she is today. Gabi and her crisis management team work to find missing people overlooked by the system. Using their array of skills, Mosely and Associates set the law aside to help their clients find missing loved ones. Her team includes dedicated law student Lacey Quinn (Walsh); agoraphobic tech whiz Zeke Wallace (Escarpeta); the muscle of the operation, Dhan Rana (Oberoi); and Margaret Reed (Williams), the group’s heart. Detective Mark Trent (Dalton) is drawn to Gabi professionally and personally. Gabi often clashes with the authorities and manipulates the media to her whim. Now, Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Found on NBC averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.07 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2024, Found has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

