Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Four Actors Join NBC’s New Drama Series

Grosse Pointe Garden Society arrives on NBC next month, and the network has announced the addition of four more to the cast of the drama. A sneak peek of the new series was just released.

According to Deadline, Jocko Sims, Saamer Usmani, Josh Ventura, and Nora Zehetner have joined AnnaSophia Robb, Melissa Fumero, Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, and Felix Wolfe in the series.

The drama follows the members of a suburban garden club who find themselves involved in a murder. The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Sims plays Catherine’s (King) husband Tucker. He’s entitled, self-serving, dismissive and prioritizes everything above his wife. Usmani plays Gary, a local realtor who’s having an affair with Catherine. Ventura plays Connor, a successful lawyer who’s a partner in the law firm that Brett’s (Rappaport) ex-wife, Melissa (Zehetner), works for. Zehetner’s Melissa, who is Brett’s ex-wife, is now married to Connor.”

Grosse Pointe Garden Society arrives on NBC on February 23rd.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new drama on NBC next month?