The Voice: Season 20; NBC Sets 10 Year Anniversary Premiere Date

The peacock’s long-running singing competition is returning next month. NBC has announced that season 20 of The Voice, marking the series 10-year anniversary, will kick off on Monday, March 1st. It’s unclear what NBC will do to commemorate the anniversary but, given the current pandemic, it seems likely that we’ll see clips of past performances and virtual visits from past winners.

In season 20, Nick Jonas will return as a coach, alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Carson Daly continues as host. Current coach Gwen Stefani will be sitting this one out.

The Battle Advisors this time around will include:

Team Kelly: International chart-topping Grammy-Award winning artist Luis Fonsi Team Nick: Multi-hyphenated Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss Team Legend: Icon and Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy Team Blake: Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Voice TV series? Are you looking forward to the 20th season of this NBC show?