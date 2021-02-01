Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Batwoman, NCIS, The Wall, Call Me Kat

Published:

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, January 31, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Batwoman, Charmed, Card Sharks, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and 60 Minutes.   Reruns:  America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Rookie, Name That Tune, The Great North, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS, The Wall, Chicago Med, Dateline NBC, and Weakest Link.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John Parkyn

Please boost ratings so good NCIS Los Angeles, NCIS New Orleans even though repeats love this show I can’t wait to see new episodes it’s best crime shows.

