Spartacus: House of Ashur: Cancelled by Starz; No Season Two for Sequel Series

Spartacus: House of Ashur will not be returning for a second season. Starz has canceled the period drama after one series. However, Deadline reports that Lionsgate is looking for a new outlet for the series.

Nick E. Tarabay, Graham McTavish, Tenika Davis, Jamaica Vaughan, Ivana Baquero, Jordi Webber, Claudia Black, India Shaw-Smith, Leigh Gill, Dan Hamill, Andrew McFarlane, Jackson Gallagher, Jaime Slater, Simon Arblaster, Arlo Gibson, Cameron Rhodes, Evander Brown, Graham Vincent, Louis Hunter, and Donald Ross star in the series, which plays what-if with the Spartacus world. What if Ashur had lived?

Part of the reasoning behind the cancellation is that Starz no longer owns the series after its split from Lionsgate. It is also said that Spartacus: House of Ashur did not draw the viewership needed when it aired in December.

What do you think? Did you watch this Starz series? Were you hoping for a second season? Would you watch the series on another outlet?