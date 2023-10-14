Shining Vale: Season Two Viewer Votes

Things have changed for Pat in the second season of the Shining Vale TV show on Starz. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Shining Vale is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all the second season episodes of Shining Vale here.

A Starz horror-comedy series, the Shining Vale TV show stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino. The story begins as a dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town, into a house where terrible atrocities occur. Wife and mother Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel 17 years ago. Pat is now clean and sober but unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel and can’t remember the last time she had sex with her ever-optimistic husband, Terry (Kinnear). Her teenage kids, Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gageare), are at that stage where they don’t want their mother in their lives. Pat is convinced she’s either depressed or possessed. It turns out that the symptoms are the same. Everyone has their demons, but they may be real for Pat Phelps. In season two, Pat returns home from the Shining Vale Psychiatric Hospital to find Gaynor doesn’t want her, Terry doesn’t remember her, and Jake doesn’t need her. Plus, her new neighbor looks like her old ghost, and her house reveals Pat left one asylum for another.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Shining Vale TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe Shining Vale should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz?