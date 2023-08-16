Shining Vale: Season Two Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released for Starz Horror-Comedy Series

Shining Vale is returning for its second season this fall. Starz announced the return date for the horror comedy series by releasing several first-look photos. The eight-episode first season aired in April 2022, and the series was renewed a month later.

Starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino, the series follows a struggling family that moves into a haunted Connecticut home. Season two will find the family members fighting new demons, both external and internal.

Starz revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

STARZ announced today that the horror comedy “Shining Vale,” starring Emmy Award® nominee Courteney Cox (“Friends,” “Cougar Town”), Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, “The Kennedys”) and Academy Award® winner Mira Sorvino (“Hollywood,” “The Expecting”), will return for season two on Friday, October 13th. New first-look photos tease the return to “Shining Vale” where Pat (Cox) and Terry (Kinnear) Phelps struggle with reconnecting their broken family, mental illness, menopause, and trauma, as their Connecticut home continues to reveal more of its haunted past. In season two, the Phelps must battle their demons both internally… and externally. Something is lurking in the shadows in “Shining Vale,” and it’s more than just Rosemary (Sorvino). In addition to Cox, Kinnear and Sorvino, “Shining Vale” also stars Gus Birney (“Dickinson”), Merrin Dungey (“Big Little Lies,” “The Resident”), and Dylan Gage (“PEN15”), and features Emmy Award® nominees Judith Light (“Poker Face”), Allison Tolman (“Gaslit,” “Why Women Kill”) and Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”). “Shining Vale” season two is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and on LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland. On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, October 13th, at 9PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform.”

More photos for Shining Vale season two are below.

