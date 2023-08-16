The View: Season 27; All Co-Hosts Returning to Top-Rated Talk Show in Daytime

The View is returning for season 27 next month, and it will be with all its current hosts. Viewers will continue to see Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro at the table during their daytime mornings on ABC.

The daytime talk show wrapped season 26 by being the top-rated talk show on daytime television. The series averages 2.375 million total viewers per episode.

Executive producer Brian Teta said the following about The View, per Variety:

“I’m really proud that The View is having this moment 26 years into its run. The show is more relevant than ever and it’s a credit to visionaries Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie and the concept they created. Television audiences have changed drastically since the show began in 1997. You have to be ‘can’t miss television’ to break through, and The View is always at its best when it’s a reflection of the conversations our viewers are having at home. This combination of co-hosts is very special. They are having fun at the table, but they also are talking about important issues, reacting to breaking news in real time and having tough conversations. They have terrific chemistry, and everyone in our audience can find a perspective to connect with. Now we are heading into a presidential election cycle, when The View is historically at its strongest, and I’m very excited for what’s to come in season 27.”

Season 27 of The View arrives on September 5th. Check out a teaser for the new season below.

Our new season kicks off LIVE Tuesday, Sept. 5! ✨ What are the three words each co-host of #TheView shared to describe the new season? Watch ‘til the end for a surprise behind the camera! pic.twitter.com/nYbZsdW9vs — The View (@TheView) August 16, 2023

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this daytime talk show?