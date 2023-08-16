Warrior Nun: Cancelled Netflix Series Being Revived for Movie Trilogy According to EP

Warrior Nun is being revived. Executive producer Dean English revealed more about the return of the canceled Netflix series. Series creator and showrunner Simon Barry revealed that the series was being revived after its cancellation in June, but he didn’t release any details then. The series is now being adapted for the big screen in a series of feature films.

Starring Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, and William Miller, the series is based on the graphic novel by Ben Dunn. The supernatural series follows what happens after a young woman wakes up to find herself fighting demons as part of a secret organization.

Season two of the series arrived on November 22 with eight episodes. Netflix announced the cancellation of the series in December.

Dean English said the following about the return of the series in a statement on the show’s new website:

“First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support. I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three. One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, “Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?” The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

What do you think? Did you watch Warrior Nun on Netflix? Do you plan to see the films for the series?