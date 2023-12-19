Warrior: Martial Arts Drama Cancelled on Max But Season Four Renewal Could Happen on Netflix

Warrior is headed to a new outlet once again. After airing its third season, Max canceled the martial arts drama, and Netflix picked up all three seasons.

Episodes will arrive on the streaming service in February. If the series does well on Netflix, it is possible that the streaming service could renew the series for a fourth season. However, creating a fourth season could be difficult. The cast has been released from their contracts.

Starring Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Joe Taslim, Chen Tang, Jason Tobin, Miranda Raison, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung, the series follows a Chinese immigrant who moves to San Francisco during the 1970s. It is based on an original story created by Bruce Lee.

Creator Jonathan Tropper said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique. And now, thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it.”

Shannon Lee also spoke about the series. She said:

“If anything can be said about Warrior, with Bruce Lee in our corner, our indomitable spirit is REAL! And so, my wish is that the huge global Netflix audience LOVES Warrior and from that Love more goodness flows – in the form of greater recognition for our talented cast and crew who deserve all the things, in the form of passionate fandom for this relevant kick ass show and, if I dare to dream, in the form of an opportunity to continue our story for our amazing fans who, thanks to Netflix, will have grown in number and enthusiasm!”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this drama? Do you want to see the fourth season of Warrior?