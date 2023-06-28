Menu

Warrior Nun: Season Three; Cancelled Netflix Series Has Been Saved According to Showrunner

by Regina Avalos,

Warrior Nun TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Netflix)

Warrior Nun will return to fight another day. Netflix cancelled the show after two seasons in December 2022, but series creator and showrunner Simon Barry reports that the series has now been saved.

Starring Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, and William Miller, the supernatural series follows a young woman who is given the task of helping fight demons on Earth after she wakes up as a part of a secret organization. The supernatural drama is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.

The Netflix series debuted in July 2020 with a ten-episode first season. Season two was ordered shortly after its release, and an eight-episode second season arrived fifteen months later.

Barry revealed no other details but wanted to let fans know Warrior Nun will return.

Additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the first two seasons of Warrior Nun on Netflix? Are you excited to hear there will be a third season of the series after all?

Canceled and renewed TV show

