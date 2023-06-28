Warrior Nun: Season Three; Cancelled Netflix Series Has Been Saved According to Showrunner

Warrior Nun will return to fight another day. Netflix cancelled the show after two seasons in December 2022, but series creator and showrunner Simon Barry reports that the series has now been saved.

Starring Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, and William Miller, the supernatural series follows a young woman who is given the task of helping fight demons on Earth after she wakes up as a part of a secret organization. The supernatural drama is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn.

The Netflix series debuted in July 2020 with a ten-episode first season. Season two was ordered shortly after its release, and an eight-episode second season arrived fifteen months later.

Barry revealed no other details but wanted to let fans know Warrior Nun will return.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

Additional details will be announced later.

