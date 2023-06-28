Wheel of Fortune: Ryan Seacrest to Host Game Show, Just As Pat Sajak Jokingly Predicted 11 Years Ago

Wheel of Fortune has a new host for its 42nd season. Ryan Seacrest (American Idol) is set to take over the game show in 2024 after host Pat Sajak retires at the end of the upcoming 41st season. Sajak announced his retirement earlier this month.

Wheel of Fortune announced Seacrest as host via social media, and Seacrest posted his own message thanking everyone for his new role.

It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We’re so excited – Welcome Ryan! pic.twitter.com/TG5666m2Xc — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 27, 2023

Seacrest wrote:

I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called “Click”for Merv Grittin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.

Seacrest has been the frontrunner to take over the popular game since Sajak announced his time hosting was coming to an end. In fact, Sajak himself jokingly predicted Seacrest would be called to host the series during an episode 11 years ago, after Sajak made an error during the game.

A fan found that short clip, per Parade.

Pat Sajak actually predicted Ryan Seacrest replacing him back in 2012! After he made a mistake, he joked, “Seacrest is on speed dial.” #WheelofFortune @RyanSeacrest @PatOnWheel pic.twitter.com/ZOJgYVHArS — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) June 27, 2023

It is unknown if Seacrest will also host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC if it returns for a fifth season. Season four airs this fall.

