Inside Amy Schumer: Season Five Won’t Air on Comedy Central After All

The fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer will not air on Comedy Central after all, per Deadline. Last year, it was announced that the episodes would eventually air on the cable channel once they’d been released on Paramount+.

Those plans have changed now that Paramount+ has pulled the series as part of cost-cutting measures. The show’s episodes will likely be shopped to other channels and streaming services.

Paramount+ revived the comedy series after six years. The previous four seasons aired on Comedy Central, with the last episode airing in 2016. The series is hosted by Schumer and consists of sketch comedy bits, stand-up comedy, and street interviews.

Season five of the comedy series saw Schumer visit Colorado, witness a murder, go on The Bachelor, watch Uncut Gems, and yell at a parade. Guests include Olivia Wilde, Ellie Kemper, Bridget Everett, Jesse Williams, and Yamaneika Saunders.

