Black Mirror, Never Have I Ever, Our Planet: Netflix Releases Top 10 List for Week of June 19th

Season six of Black Mirror moved up to take the top slot on Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV shows for the week of June 19th. The anthology series’ episodes registered 11.6 million views (the streamer’s new preferred measurement method). Since its release on June 15th, the season’s drawn 22.9 million views.

The fourth season of Never Have I Ever dropped to second place for its third week on the list with 5.0 million views. Our Planet: II, the second season of the nature docuseries, rose to third place in its first full week of release and registered 4.0 million views. In its week and a half of release, the season has generated 7.4 million views.

In its first partial week of release, the third season of the docuseries Catching Killers landed in the fourth position with 3.1 million views. The first season of Suits, which ran on USA Network in 2011, ranked fifth on the list with 3.0 million.

In sixth place, we have 85 South: Ghetto Legends, a standup special filmed in Atlanta, with 3.0 million views (Netflix includes specials with TV series). The Arnold limited series, a three-episode docuseries about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s life, took seventh place with 2.5 million views.

The new fashion drama series Glamorous entered the rankings in its first partial week of release with 2.3 million views. The first season of Black Mirror landed on the list (thanks to interest in the sixth season) with 2.3 million views.

Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR series dropped to 10th place for its fifth week of release with 2.1 million. An action series, the program’s already been renewed for a second season.

