Queen Charlotte, Firefly Lane, Sweet Tooth: Netflix Releases Top 10 List for Week of May 8th

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story continues its reign. Netflix has released its list of Top 10 English-language TV shows for the week of May 8-14th, and the prequel series held onto the top spot in its first full week of release.

Since its release on May 4th, Queen Charlotte’s viewership has totaled 307M hours viewed, putting the series on track to break into the Top 10 list of the streamer’s most-watched series. Inventing Anna currently holds the 10th spot with 511M hours viewed in the drama’s first 28 days of release.

Spurred by the interest in Queen Charlotte, the regular Bridgerton series returned to the Top 10 list. The first season landed at fifth place with 23.88M hours viewed (its seventh week on the list in total). The second season took the ninth place with 17.25M hours viewed (its 12th week of ranking).

Season two of Firefly Lane rose to the number two spot with 31.9M hours for its third straight week on the list. The first nine episodes of the season were released in December, and they spent five weeks in the Top 10. All told, season two’s been in the Top 10 for eight weeks, so far.

Sweet Tooth’s second season fell to second place with 48.34M hours viewed. The first season of Sweet Tooth (released in June 2021) remained in the Top 10 list in 10th place with 11.01M hours viewed. The fantasy drama has already been renewed for a third and final season.

Missing: Dead or Alive? (season one), The Night Agent (season one), Queen Cleopatra (season one, five days of release), and The Diplomat (season one) filled out the rest of the list.

