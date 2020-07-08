What Would You Do?: Season 16 Ratings

Last summer, ABC’s What Would You Do? TV series saw another sizable drop in the ratings and the network only aired five episodes. Can the ratings improve in season 16? Will there be more episodes this year? Will What Would You Do? be cancelled or renewed for season 17? Stay tuned.

The What Would You Do? TV show explores how people react to strangers in uncomfortable circumstances. With host John Quiñones and hidden cameras at the ready, actors play out various scenarios, in front of unwitting bystanders. The TV series delves into how and when people feel they must intervene and when and why they choose to mind their own business. Quiñones reports about how they made their decisions.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 15 of What Would You Do? on ABC averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.49 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the What Would You Do? TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 17th season?