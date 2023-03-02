True Lies: Season One Viewer Votes

Harry and Helen are out to save the world and spice up their marriage in the first season of the True Lies TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like True Lies is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of True Lies here.

A CBS action series based on the 1994 movie, the True Lies TV show stars Ginger Gonzaga, Steve Howey, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye. The story follows Harry Tasker (Howey), a bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband who is secretly a first-class international spy for the US’s Omega Sector. His wife, Helen (Gonzaga) is a language professor bored with her daily routine. One day, she makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, his agency recruits her and she impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks partly to Tae Bo and yoga). Working together with Harry’s team, the couple adds much-needed sizzle to their emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector.





