Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Two Viewer Votes

the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show on CBS.

A CBS feel-good reality series, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner with the design team of Sabrina Soto and Survivor’s Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano. Each episode of the series gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, Grammy Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, Super Bowl LVI champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell (Bob ♥ Abishola), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, and Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger.





Secret Celebrity Renovation should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS?