Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Two; 2022-23 Renewal Set for CBS TV Series

Grab your tool belt. CBS has renewed the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV program for a second season. The first season finished airing back in September. A premiere date for season two has yet to be revealed.

A feel-good reality series, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner. Each episode of the series gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include singer and choreographer Paula Abdul; singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; actor and comedian Wayne Brady; NFL MVP and CBS sports analyst Boomer Esiason; singer-actress Eve; actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Mariano; NBA All-Star Chris Paul; singer, songwriter and actor Anthony Ramos; and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

The first season of Secret Celebrity Renovation averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

Interior designer Sabrina Soto will return for the second season and she’ll be joined by home improvement contractor and Survivor vet Rob Mariano.

Today, the network also renewed Survivor and The Amazing Race for additional seasons. CBS confirmed that those two shows, as well as Secret Celebrity Renovation and Tough As Nails, will all be back for the 2022-23 television season. The latter show was renewed back in April 2021.

