Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: Season Three; CBS Reality Series Renewed for Winter 2022

The Big Brother house is going to be occupied in Winter 2022. CBS has renewed the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition series for a third season. We know that Julie Chen Moonves will return to host but the participants will be named at a later date.

The competition series, sometimes called Celebrity Big Brother, last aired in early 2019. The second season aired over three weeks and featured Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton, Kandi Burruss, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Anthony Scaramucci, and Ricky Williams. Braxton took home the grand prize of $250,000. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur had won in the first season which aired in 2018.

Here’s the CBS press release with some additional details about the third season renewal:

CBS ANNOUNCES “BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION” SEASON THREE TO AIR WINTER 2022 CBS announced today that BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION will return on the Network for a third season in winter 2022, with an all-new group of celebrities living together in the BIG BROTHER house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The upcoming winter edition will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Celebrity house guests, air schedule and additional details will be announced at a later date. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION previously aired in winter 2018 and 2019, and included television personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ross Matthews; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence; comedian Tom Green; and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and singer Tamar Braxton won season one and two, respectively. The current summer edition of BIG BROTHER has all three weekly broadcasts as top 10 summer programs in viewers, and top three in both adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

