Big Brother: Celebrity Edition on CBS: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

Is the Tiffany Network still taking stargazing to another level? Has the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A competitive reality TV series on the CBS television network, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. The second season features Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton, Kandi Burruss, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Anthony Scaramucci, and Ricky Williams and will unfold in just three short weeks. As in the original series, the “stars” live together in a house fitted with over 80 HD cameras and 100 microphones to capture all the action. Each week, one or more of the celebrity “Houseguests” will be voted out. The last Houseguest standing will win the grand prize of $250,000.00.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition averaged a 1.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.36 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 16% and down by 14%, respectively. Find out how Big Brother: Celebrity Edition stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD). Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for season three? The series is down slightly in the ratings but I have no doubt it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Big Brother: Celebrity Edition cancellation or renewal alerts.

