A CBS competitive reality TV series, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. In the 21st season, the new contestants are: Holly Allen, David Alexander, Nicole Anthony, Tommy Bracco, Kathryn Dunn, Kemi Faknule, and Cliff Hogg III. Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $500,000.



The Wednesday editions of 21st season of Big Brother averaged a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.27 million viewers. Compared to Wednesday editions of season 20, that’s down by 26% and 22%, respectively.

The Thursday editions averaged a 1.06 in the demo with 4.10 million viewers. Compared to Thursday episodes from season 20, that’s down by 29% and 23%, respectively.

The Sunday editions averaged a 1.12 in the demo with 4.45 million viewers. Compared to Sunday episodes from season 20, that’s down by 24% and 18%, respectively.

Find out how Big Brother stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother for season 22? Despite falling ratings over the years, it is still one of the best rated summer series on CBS. So, barring catastrophe, Big Brother will not be cancelled. Still, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page, as more ratings dating rolls in. Subscribe for free Big Brother cancellation or renewal alerts.

9/5/19 update: CBS has renewed Big Brother for season 22 for Summer 2020.



