General Hospital: Season 57; ABC Reveals Premiere Date for New Episodes

The longest-running soap opera currently on American television is returning — stat! ABC has revealed that its General Hospital TV series will soon be returning with original episodes.

Debuting on April 1st of 1963, General Hospital revolves around the loves, lives, and deaths of the people of Port Charles, New York. The 57th season’s cast includes Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, Marcus Coloma, William deVry, Chad Duell, Michael Easton, Genie Francis, Nancy Lee Grahn, Briana Nicole Henry, Rebecca Herbst, Roger Howarth, Finola Hughes, William Lipton, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Eden McCoy, Sydney Mikayla, Kelly Monaco, Ingo Rademacher, Wes Ramsey, Emme Rylan, Kirsten Storms, Josh Swickard, Donnell Turner, Cynthia Watros, Maura West, and Laura Wright.

Like other TV series, production on General Hospital shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the cast and crew had shot many weeks of episodes in advance, the network began airing repeats once a week as “Flashback Fridays” along with four new installments, in an effort to stretch out the original content. New episodes ran out on May 21st.

Members of the cast and crew resumed shooting yesterday and ABC has announced that new episodes will begin airing on Monday, August 3rd. Here are some teasers for what fans can expect to see in General Hospital’s first week back.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

Nelle is shaken. Jax is impressed with Nina’s strength. Ned and Olivia clash. Valentin meets with Brook Lynn. Portia has an uncomfortable encounter. TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Carly comes home to a distraught Sonny. Valentin and Martin strategize. Brook Lynn interrupts Ned. Monica is committed to a cause. Nelle is confrontational. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Sonny has a crisis of conscience. Valentin propositions Sam. Alexis gets a visit from an old friend. Willow and Michael grow closer. Nelle demands to see Wiley. THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

Jordan confides in Jason. Maxie and Lucy agree on a decision about Deception. Sam and Carly bond over a common struggle. Curtis runs into Chase. Cyrus meets with Brando. FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Sonny visits with Brando. Cyrus continues to manipulate Jordan. Finn and Portia bond over the relationships they have with their daughters. Maxie has second thoughts. Anna defends Peter.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the General Hospital series? Are you planning to tune in for the new episodes?