General Hospital: ABC Series Becomes Longest-Running American Drama

General Hospital has just crossed a major milestone. The soap opera is now the longest-running American drama in television history. The series has surpassed Guiding Light, the CBS soap which ended in September 2009. General Hospital premiered on April 1, 1963, per Soap Opera Digest.

To celebrate the milestone, ABC released new key art for General Hospital.

General Hospital did have some time off the air due to the pandemic shutting down production earlier this year, but the daytime series returned with new episodes in August.

What do you think? Are you a fan of General Hospital? Is this ABC soap opera a part of your daily life?