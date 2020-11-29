Utopia: Cancelled, No Season Two for Amazon Prime Series

Someone else will have to save the world. Amazon Prime Video has cancelled the Utopia TV show so there won’t be a second season.

A black comedy conspiracy thriller series, the Utopia TV show is inspired by the British series of the same name and comes from best-selling author Gillian Flynn. The series stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith. The story centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, Becky (LaThrop), Ian (Byrd), Samantha (Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Borges), and Grant (Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of the comic that predict impending threats to humanity.

The show was initially ordered to series in 2014 by HBO but was moved to Amazon four years later. The first season of nine episodes was released on September 25th. The decision to cancel the series comes days after Amazon announced that The Expanse had been renewed for a sixth and final season.

