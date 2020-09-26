Utopia (2020)

Network: Amazon

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 25, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith.

TV show description:

A conspiracy thriller series, the Utopia TV show revolves around a group of people trying to save the world, while trying to find their place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the show comes from best-selling author Gillian Flynn, who serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The story centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, Becky (LaThrop), Ian (Byrd), Samantha (Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Borges), and Grant (Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of the comic that predict the threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive in their world.

The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Utopia TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?