Invincible: Amazon Reveals Casting for Adult Animated Superhero Series

Invincible has added a number of big names to its voice cast. Joining the cast of the upcoming adult animated superhero series are Mahershala Ali, Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan, Jonathan Groff, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou, and Ezra Miller.

Based on the comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the show will arrive on Amazon Prime Video next year. It follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as he copes with being the son of a very powerful superhero (J.K. Simmons).

Amazon revealed more about the cast additions to Invincible in a press release.

“Amazon Prime Video today unveiled additional talent names that will assemble to join the super-heroic voice cast of Amazon Original Invincible, including: Mahershala Ali as Titan, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa & Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor, and Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair. The announcement was part of the series’ panel at CCXP Worlds, which is now available to stream on CCXP’s official website. The eight-episode, hour-long animated series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2021. About Invincible

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age – except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Invincible will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order) and more.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Invincible on Amazon Prime Video? Are you excited to hear this cast of voices?