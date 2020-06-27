The Boys: Season Two; Amazon Reveals Premiere Date for Dark Superhero Series

The Boys are back in town! Amazon has announced the premiere date for season of the superhero series. New episodes will arrive in September.

“Amazon Prime Video has announced that the hit superhero satire The Boys will premiere the first three episodes of its second season Friday, September 4, 2020. New episodes will be available each Friday culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The news comes on the heels of the cast coming together for a virtual event, hosted by season two guest star Patton Oswalt, that looked back on season one and also dropped hints for the upcoming season. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available on Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world, and is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Creator and executive producer Eric Kripke says, “We cannot WAIT to show you season two. It’s crazier, stranger, more intense, more emotional. In fact, it’s too much — so the Surgeon General** has insisted we air the first three episodes on September 4, then air the remaining five episodes weekly after that. We wanted to give you time to freak out, digest, discuss, come down from the high, before we give you another dose. We only have your well-being in mind. Hope you love the season as much as we do.

**No, he didn’t.”

The even more intense, more insane season two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others.”