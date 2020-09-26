The Boys: Amazon Developing Superhero Spin-Off Series

The Boys is getting ready to end its second season on Amazon, but the universe is possibly expanding. The streaming service is working on a spin-off of the superhero series set in a college for supes.

Variety revealed more about the Amazon spin-off:

“The spinoff is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or “supes”) that is run by Vought International. It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys.”

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, and Aya Cash star in season two of this series.

The Boys already has been renewed for a third season, and season two will air its finale on October 9.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Boys on Amazon? Will you watch the spin-off if it goes to series?