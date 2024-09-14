Network: Amazon Prime Video.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: July 26, 2019 — present.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Jennifer Esposito, Alex Hassell, and Simon Pegg.

TV show description:

From Eric Kripke, The Boys TV show is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series unfolds in a world in which superheroes are more idolized than celebrities, and some of them are abusing their superpowers.

The Supes of The Seven wield the kind of power and influence of which politicians only dream. Homelander (Starr) leads the group, which is made up of Starlight (Moriarty), Queen Maeve (McElligott), A-Train (Usher), The Deep (Crawford), Black Noir, and Translucent (Hassell).

After his love, Robin (Jess Salgueiro), is killed by A-Train, devastated A/V salesman Hughie Campbell (Quaid) wants justice. Since her death is just considered collateral damage, justice is out of reach. When he watches a news interview with A-Train and Vought Senior VP of Hero Management Madelyn Stillwell (Shue), Hughie is enraged when the superhero lies about how the accident occurred.

Although Hughie and Robin weren’t married, Vought offers him a $45,000 settlement, provided he signs a non-disclosure agreement. They’re not as sorry about her death as they are that there was a witness to it.

While still reeling from the loss, Hughie meets Billy Butcher (Urban), an enigmatic operative who tempts him to team up with “The Boys” — a vigilante group fighting back against the Supes. They include Mother’s Milk (Alonso), Frenchie (Capon), and The Female (Fukuhara).

These powerless people will confront the super powerful, when The Boys set out to expose the truth about The Seven, and about Vought — the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that both manages the Supes and covers up their dirty secrets.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Boys TV series? Should this Amazon TV show be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?