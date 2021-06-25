Network: Amazon Prime Video

Episodes: 68 (hour)

Seasons: Seven

TV show dates: February 13, 2015 — June 25, 2021

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick, Madison Lintz, Gregory Scott Cummins, Troy Evans, DaJuan Johnson, Scott Klace, Deji LaRay, Steven Cult, John Eddins, Sarah Clarke, and Jeri Ryan.

TV show description:

Based on the Michael Connelly book series, the Bosch TV show follows dogged Detective Hieronymus ‘Harry’ Bosch (Welliver), of the LAPD’s Hollywood Homicide Division. Although something of a rebel, this military veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, understands why there are rules, and when to skirt them.

The son of a murdered prostitute, Harry was orphaned at a young age. Her murder long went unsolved, because the department and the D.A.’s office protected the murderer.

Bosch partners with Detective Jerry Edgar (Hector). They report to Lieutenant Grace Billets (Aquino), with whom they share a friendship. Their West Bureau Commanding Officer is Deputy Chief Irvin Irving (Reddick).

Harry sold the rights to the story about one of his cases and served as a technical advisor on it, for which he earned enough money to buy a house in the Hollywood Hills.

Although it can be strained sometimes, Harry and ex-wife Eleanor Wish (Clarke) have an amicable relationship. They also share a teenaged daughter, Maddie (Lintz), with whom he is close. His work has been known to put them in jeopardy.

Once, while in pursuit, Harry shot and killed a suspect. Although the LAPD cleared him, eventually the man’s family sued him for wrongful death.

One of his cases involved the skeletal remains of an abused boy who was ultimately buried in the woods. Other cases include the murder of a Hollywood producer who once laundered money for the mob and tracking serial killer Chilton Hardy (Brad Carter).

Bosch is always seeking justice despite the imperfect system of which he is a part.

Series Finale:

Episode #68 –Por Sonia

As Billets posts the Hollywood homicide detectives’ new assignments, Bosch puts a plan in motion to arrest Mickey Peña, leading to some severe consequences. Billets makes an impression and Maddie makes a decision about her future.

First aired: June 25, 2021.

