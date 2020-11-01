Bosch: Season Seven; Gino Vento and Carlos Miranda To Recur in Final Season on Amazon Series

Bosch is adding more to its cast for its final season. Gino Vento and Carlos Miranda are set to recur in season seven of the Amazon drama. They will join Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, and Lance Reddick in the series, which is based on the books by Michael Connelly. Welliver plays a detective with the Los Angles Homicide Division, and the series follows how he handles cases. Bosch will have two cases to handle during the upcoming season.

Deadline revealed the following about Vento’s and Miranda’s roles and the upcoming season of the Amazon series:

“Drawing from the novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room, the seventh and final season of Bosch will have Harry Bosch (Welliver) and Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white-collar crime and the deadly depths of the street-level drug trade. Vento will play Mickey and Miranda will portray Det. Chris Collins.”

A premiere date for the final season of Bosch has not yet been set.

