Bosch: Season Six Trailer and Premiere Date Released by Amazon

by Regina Avalos,

Bosch TV show on Amazon: (canceled or renewed?)

Bosch is getting ready its sixth season, and Amazon has announced the premiere date for the new season. A trailer was also released by the streaming service. The cast of the detective drama includes Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, and Lance Reddick.

In a press release, Amazon revealed the following about the return of the series:

“When domestic terrorists threaten the fate of Los Angeles, Harry Bosch must save the city in the highest stakes season to date. Watch all episodes April 17!”

Check out the trailer for the new season of Bosch below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this drama?


