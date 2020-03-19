Days, GH, Y&R, B&B: Network Soaps Shut Down, How Long Will They Keep Airing?

The daytime soaps are the latest television properties to shut down filming in face of the coronavirus. This has soap fans wondering just how long their soaps will remain on the air before episodes run out.

Days of Our Lives is the last of the soaps to announced a shut down, per Deadline. The soap was already on a planned two week hiatus, but now that hiatus has been extended. Fans of that series have nothing to worry about though. Days has enough episodes for the soap to continue airing on NBC through October.

As for General Hospital, Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful, those soaps have a lot less in the can. TV Line reported that the ABC soap has enough episodes already taped to keep the series on the air through the end of May.

As for the two CBS soaps, they have enough episodes to last four to six weeks. That means they will run out of episodes in early May.

Those behind the soaps are monitoring reports, and they could return before then. At this time, the shut down is for at least two weeks.

What do you think? Are you a daytime soap fan? What will you watch if they are taken off the air?