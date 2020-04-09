As the World Turns, Guiding Light: Actors from Cancelled Soaps Reunite

Soap opera fans are in for a treat! Recently, cast members from As the World Turns and Guiding Light reunited to reminisce about their time on the CBS TV shows, Soap Opera Network reports.

As the World Turns ran on CBS from 1956 to 2010, becoming the third longest-running daytime soap after Guiding Light, which ran from 1952 until 2009.

Recently, Guiding Light cast members Kim Zimmer (Reva), Robert Newman (Josh), Maureen Garrett (Holly), Jerry verDorn (Ross) and Elizabeth Keifer (Blake) reunited through video chat to discuss the long-running CBS soap. Meanwhile, As the World Turns stars Ellen Dolan (Margo), Colleen Zenk (Barbara), Terri Conn (Katie), and Trent Dawson (Henry) will participate in their own digital reunion on April 10th at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Check out some of the previous reunions below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of As the World Turns and/or Guiding Light? Will you watch the cast reunions?