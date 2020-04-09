Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Saturday Night Live: Season 45; NBC Series to Air New Content This Weekend

by Jessica Pena,

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Will Heath / NBC)

Saturday Night Live is resuming production. NBC just announced the TV show will air new content beginning this weekend.

Currently in its 45th season, the long-running sketch comedy show stars Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Mikey Day, and Heidi Gardner. Featured players include Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus quarantine, Saturday Night Live has resumed production remotely. New episodes debut on April 11th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Read more info below:

MEDIA ALERT: ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ TO AIR REMOTELY PRODUCED NEW CONTENT ON SATURDAY, APRIL 11

· “Saturday Night Live” will air original content on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

· Material will be produced remotely as “SNL” practices social distancing.

· Show elements will include “Weekend Update” and other original content from “SNL” cast members.

· “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

What do you think? Do you watch Saturday Night Live? Will you watch the new episodes?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Bae Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bae
Reader
Bae

I’m glad. I still enjoy watching SNL !!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 9, 2020 6:23 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz