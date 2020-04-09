Saturday Night Live: Season 45; NBC Series to Air New Content This Weekend

Saturday Night Live is resuming production. NBC just announced the TV show will air new content beginning this weekend.

Currently in its 45th season, the long-running sketch comedy show stars Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Mikey Day, and Heidi Gardner. Featured players include Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus quarantine, Saturday Night Live has resumed production remotely. New episodes debut on April 11th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

MEDIA ALERT: ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ TO AIR REMOTELY PRODUCED NEW CONTENT ON SATURDAY, APRIL 11 · “Saturday Night Live” will air original content on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. · Material will be produced remotely as “SNL” practices social distancing. · Show elements will include “Weekend Update” and other original content from “SNL” cast members. · “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

