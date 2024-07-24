Law & Order: SVU: Season 26; Kevin Kane Promoted to NBC Series Regular; Juliana Aidén Martinez Joins Drama

Law & Order: SVU has added another fresh face to the squad room for season 26. Juliana Aidén Martinez will play a new detective on the NBC series. Kevin Kane has also had his role bumped up to a series regular one for the upcoming season, per Deadline.

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano star in the Dick Wolf series, which follows the SVU of the New York City Police Department.

As for what is ahead on the NBC series between Benson and Stabler, Hargitay teased that fans will see the pair reunite in person during the upcoming season. The two played phone tag before finally talking to each other on the phone during the season finale. She said the following, per Variety:

“I’m actually planning on it. I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it’s time. It’s time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other’s universe. That’s why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we’re excited to get back in there, get back in the ring.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime now airs on Peacock after being canceled by NBC. A premiere date for season five has not yet been announced. Law & Order: SVU returns to NBC on October 3rd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Law & Order: SVU? Are you ready to see Benson and Stabler together again on the small screen?