What We Do in the Shadows: Season Six — Has the FX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the What We Do in the Shadows TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on FX?



What’s This TV Show About?

A horror-comedy mockumentary series airing on the FX cable channel, the What We Do in the Shadows TV show stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and Kristen Schaal. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV series follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Schaal). In season five, Nandor feels Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo. Meanwhile, Lazlo’s skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is experiencing. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family (or at least, a family) from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office. The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 305,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how What We Do in the Shadows stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a sixth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don't have to wonder if FX will cancel What We Do in the Shadows this time since the show's already been renewed for a sixth season. Could year six be the end?



What do you think? Are you happy the What We Do in the Shadows TV show has been renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if FX had cancelled this TV series, instead?