What We Do in the Shadows: Season Four; Anoop Desai (American Idol) Joins FX Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

What We Do in the Shadows has added another performer for its fourth season. Anoop Desai (American Idol, Billions) is joining the FX series’ cast in a recurring role. Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén star in the supernatural mockumentary series which follows a group of vampires living in the modern world.

Deadline revealed that Desai will play “an acquaintance of Nandor’s from his ancestral homeland” in the FX series.

What We Do in the Shadows returns with its fourth season on July 12th. The comedy series has already been renewed through season six.

