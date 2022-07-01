The Munsters: Rob Zombie Movie Reboot Casts Butch Patrick from Original TV Series (Photo)

Rob Zombie has looked to the original work to add to his cast for The Munsters reboot. He has cast Butch Patrick as the Tin Man Can, per Variety. Patrick starred as Eddie Munster in the original series.

The cast already features “Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, Catherine Schell, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, Richard Brake, and Cassandra Petersen (a.k.a. Elvira), as real estate agent Barbara Carr.”

In the series, which aired from 1964 to 1966, Tin Can Man was a robot Eddie built for a science fair. Zombie shared a photo and more details about Patrick’s casting on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial)

What do you think? Are you excited to see Butch Patrick back on screen?