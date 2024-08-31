The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Season Four Renewal for Acorn TV and Channel 5 Drama

Get ready to see more cases solved on The Madame Blanc Mysteries. Acorn TV and Channel 5 have renewed the series for a fourth season.

Sally Lindsay, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond, and Tony Robinson star in the series, which follows antique dealer Jean White as she investigates mysteries in the small French village of Sainte Victoire.

Acorn TV revealed more about the series renewal in a press release.

“AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and Channel 5 today announce the recommission of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, the much-loved crime drama created by and starring Sally Lindsay. Currently in production, Clapperboard (Love Rat, The Good Ship Murder, The Teacher) and Saffron Cherry Productions (The World According to Grandpa) co-produce with Acorn Media Enterprises on board as international distributor, holding exclusive rights worldwide except for the UK and Northern Ireland.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 (7 x 60′) returns to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter for 7-episodes, including a Christmas special. Creator Sally Lindsay (Cold Call, Love Rat) returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge (Starlings, Murder They Hope, Maxine). Co-writer Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant, Shameless) stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, Robin Askwith (Strike, Benidorm) and Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses, Still Open All Hours, The Green Green Grass) reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James and Alex Gaumond (Derry Girls, My Dinner With Hervé, Death In Paradise) is back as Chief of Police André Caron. Tony Robinson and Paul Chuckle (Elliott) complete the cast as Dom’s Uncle Patrick, a petty thief turned pub landlord, and Trevor, Gloria’s dad. Viewers can also expect additional surprise guest appearances which will be revealed in due course!

The fourth season is directed by Dermot Boyd, produced by Jake Rollins, while Mike Benson and Andy Morgan serve as Executive Producers for Clapperboard alongside Sally Lindsay and Caroline Roberts-Cherry for Saffron Cherry. The series was commissioned for Channel 5 by Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor.

Sally Lindsay commented: “I think if you had told me five years ago when I came up with the idea of Madame Blanc that in the not-too-distant future our show would be not only a hit in the United Kingdom but America, Australia, and Canada (to name but a few), I would have been astounded. But, amazingly, it is! And our team could not be more thrilled to bring you a brand-new season of sunshine, laughs and antiques. All the gang are back with some more fantastic surprise guests visiting St. Victoire and we can’t wait for you all to enjoy soon.”

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises adds: “This series continues to delight from start to finish, and we’re elated by the Acorn TV audiences’ warm and highly committed embrace of Jean White and her community of clever, self-made investigators. We are all in for a treat as we return to the stunning Sainte Victoire for a slew of intriguing new cases in need of solving.”

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor for Channel 5 said: “The Madame Blanc Mysteries has won over the hearts of our audience, and we can’t wait to say ‘Bonjour’ to our Sainte Victoire favourites once again. The crime rates may be sky-high in this village, but we’re in great hands with the brilliant Jean White, and trusty sidekicks, to crack every case.”

Andy Morgan, Executive Producer, Clapperboard added: “The return of ‘Madame Blanc’ for season four proves just how hugely popular a show it is. The new series will deliver even more gripping mysteries and unexpected twists from our amazing cast, alongside a host of fantastic guest stars. The show is as much fun to make as it is to watch, so we’re delighted to welcome viewers back to the charming world of Sainte Victoire.”

The Christmas special is set to air on Acorn TV and Channel 5 in 2024, with the rest of the series continuing in 2025.”