Keeping Faith: Season Three; Acorn TV Series to End in May

Keeping Faith is ending its run on the Acorn TV streaming service. The third and final season of the drama will premiere in April, and the series finale will air on May 10th. Eve Myles, Hannah Daniel, Matthew Gravelle, Bradley Freegard, Mark Lewis, Jones Aneirin, and Hughes Mali Harries star. The series follows Faith Howells (Myles) as she works as a lawyer in a small family-run law firm after her husband has disappeared.

Acorn TV revealed more about the final season of Keeping Faith in a press release.

“The highly-watched, award-winning Acorn TV Original UK domestic thriller Keeping Faith comes to a close in this dramatic, final season available exclusively in the U.S. on AMC Networks’ acclaimed streaming service, Acorn TV, on Monday, April 12, with two episodes. Following that, new episodes will debut weekly on Mondays through May 10.

Season three finds small town lawyer Faith Howells (Eve Myles, Broadchurch, Torchwood, Victoria) attempting to navigate the disillusion of her marriage, while taking on an emotionally wrenching legal medical case involving a gravely ill young boy. Into this mix, Faith is confronted by a terrible and long-buried figure from her past: her mother, Rose Fairchild (Celia Imrie, Better Things, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), whose reappearance uncovers secrets in Faith’s background and will force audiences to ask the question: “Who is Faith Howells?.” Faith’s ordeal across the series transforms her from a stay-at-home, fun-loving and carefree mother to detective, action hero and lover. She takes risks and gambles to keep her family out of danger and finds a new inner strength.

Two weeks away from their divorce and a hearing that will determine their children’s future custody, Faith and her husband, Evan (Bradley Freegard, Under Milk Wood) are at loggerheads. Refusing to let go, Evan is insanely jealous of Faith’s burgeoning love affair with Steve Baldini (Mark Lewis Jones, Gangs of London, The Crown) and fearful that they intend to start a new life together. Meanwhile, Faith and Cerys (Hannah Daniel, Hinterland) have established a new law firm and take on the case of 14-year-old Osian Taylor, who is suffering from an aggressive brain tumor that his doctors have declared too advanced to operate on.

While dealing with the trauma her imminent divorce is inflicting on her daughters, 14-year-old Alys (Demi Letherby) and 11-year-old Megan (Lacey Jones) as well as all the pressures of work, Faith faces an even bigger and far more terrifying problem when her long estranged mother, Rose reappears, intent on wreaking maximum revenge for an event which remains a dark, buried secret between them. Navigating increasingly impossible dilemmas and for once not able to give all those she loves what they need, Faith heads towards a final and devastating confrontation with Rose which will transform her life forever.

Season three will premiere exclusively in the U.S. a few weeks after its UK launch on BBC One. The English and Welsh language versions of the new season were filmed concurrently – the Welsh version premiered on November 1, 2020 on S4C.