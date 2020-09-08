Doc Martin: No Season 11; Final Season of iTV Series to Film in 2021

Doc Martin is ended his time on iTV and Acorn TV. The series will end with its 10th season next year. Martin Clunes stars in the series as the lead character. The series has been around for 16 years, according to ITV. Production on the new season will start in the Spring, and the episodes will air later in 2021.

Martin Clunes and Philippa Braithwaite said the following about ending Doc Martin:

“We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time. However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

Polly Hill, from iTV, also spoke about ending the series, which also airs on Acorn TV. She said the following:

“I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years. I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.”

What do you think? Have you watched this series on iTV? Are you sad to see Doc Martin end?