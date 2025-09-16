FOX 2025-26 TV Season Ratings (updated 9/15/2025)



Last season, FOX cancelled its highest-rated scripted drama. The network aired 16 scripted series and cancelled four of them. Of the five new scripted shows, the network renewed four of them. FOX continues introducing and renewing new shows (even those with low ratings) as long as they are owned by the corporation. Which FOX shows will survive the 2025-26 season? Stay tuned.

How do the execs decide what to cancel or keep? They look at a lot of economic factors, but the ratings still play a large role. The higher the ratings, the better the chances a show has of surviving. These 2025-26 season charts will be updated daily, as new ratings data becomes available.

FOX shows this season (so far): Doc.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page

Some notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Older viewers also matter but younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are therefore harder to reach. Delayed viewing matters more and more these days (if commercials are watched) but live viewing is still advertisers’ ideal.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using two extra decimal places for more accurate ranking.

What do you think? Which 2025-26 shows are you rooting for? Which one isn’t as successful as you thought it would be? Are you hoping any TV series will get cancelled to make room for something else?