CBS 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/5/20)

For the previous season, CBS introduced nine new scripted shows during the regular 2018-19 season. The network cancelled five of them and renewed just four. How will their new programming do in the ratings for the 2019-20 season? Stay tuned.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bull, Carol’s Second Act, Criminal Minds, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, God Friended Me, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Magnum PI, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, Survivor, SWAT, Tommy, Undercover Boss, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon.

There’s lots of data that CBS execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are typically the biggest piece. Here’s how the network’s shows are doing so far.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

