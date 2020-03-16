The Wall: Season Three Ratings

In its first two seasons, The Wall has been a moderate success for NBC. However, it’s been off the air for two years. Will this be a case of “absence making the heart grow fonder” and translate into big ratings for NBC or, will viewers have forgotten show even existed? Will The Wall be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

Airing on the NBC television network, The Wall TV show is hosted by Chris Hardwick. The game follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. When a team answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces randomly toward the bottom of the four-stories high structure. At the bottom of the wall, the ball will land in one of many slots, each with a value of $1 to $1 million. That value is added to the team’s total winnings. If the team misses a question, a red ball descends toward a random slot. The resulting amount is then deducted from the team’s total. In this game, players need both the answers and lucky bounces, to win a big cash prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/16 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The second half of season two of The Wall (which aired during the 2017-18 season) averaged a 1.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.20 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the The Wall TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?