Vulture Watch

Has this show’s long absence hurt its chances? Has The Wall TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Wall, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Wall TV show is hosted by Chris Hardwick. The game follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. When a team answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces randomly toward the bottom of the four-stories high structure. At the bottom of the wall, the ball will land in one of many slots, each with a value of $1 to $1 million. That value is added to the team’s total winnings. If the team misses a question, a red ball descends toward a random slot. The resulting amount is then deducted from the team’s total. In this game, players need both the answers and lucky bounces, to win a big cash prize.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Wall averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to the second half of season two (which aired during the 2017-18 season), that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. Find out how The Wall stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 17, 2020, The Wall has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Wall for season four? The series has done pretty well for the network in the past as a utility player, filling in gaps in the schedule as needed. However, the show’s been off the air for over two years and that absence could mean that some viewers have forgotten about it. For now, I’m optimistic that The Wall will be renewed. Since 20 episodes have been produced, it seems possible that NBC will, once again, split the season into two parts and save some episodes for the 2020-21 season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Wall cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the The Wall TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?