Stranger Things: Season Four; Eight New Cast Members Revealed for Netflix Series

Stranger Things has added eight new members to its cast for season four. Robert Englund, Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, and Joseph Quinn are joining Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson. The series follows the strange events in the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The additions for the Netflix series were announced on the Stranger Things Twitter. Check out some of the announcements below.

Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: Jonathan’s new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza. pic.twitter.com/CzEJ8fRKWM — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Sherman Augustus aka Lt. Colonel Sullivan. He’s an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all. pic.twitter.com/kCCr1w7jbF — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted? pic.twitter.com/oony5ss28t — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

A premiere date for season four of Stranger Things has not been set.

