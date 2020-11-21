Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Stranger Things: Season Four; Eight New Cast Members Revealed for Netflix Series

by Regina Avalos,

Stranger Things TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Stranger Things has added eight new members to its cast for season four. Robert Englund, Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, and Joseph Quinn are joining Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson. The series follows the strange events in the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The additions for the Netflix series were announced on the Stranger Things Twitter. Check out some of the announcements below.

A premiere date for season four of Stranger Things has not been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Stranger Things? Do you plan to watch season four on Netflix?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.