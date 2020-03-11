Vulture Watch
Does Jefferson have enough energy to face what’s to come? Has the Black Lightning TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Black Lightning, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on The CW television network, the Black Lightning TV show is based on DC Comics characters and stars Cress Williams, Christine Adams, China Ann McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Damon Gupton. In the series, Jefferson Pierce (Williams) is a former Olympic athlete, a respected educator, and a family man. He’s also Black Lightning, the superpowered protector of the city of Freeland who has the ability to sense and harness electricity. His daughters Anissa (Williams) and Jennifer (McClain) also have powers and superhero personas of their own. Lynn Stewart (Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife and an expert in metahuman medicine and they are still very much in love. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Jones III), and a menacing gang that calls itself The 100.
Season Three Ratings
The third season of Black Lightning averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 655,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership. Find out how Black Lightning stacks up against other The CW TV shows.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Will The CW cancel or renew Black Lightning for season four? This network relies less on ratings data than the others and, last year, it renewed all of its regular season shows. I think this one will be renewed this time around, too. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Black Lightning cancellation or renewal news.
1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Black Lightning for a fourth season.
Black Lightning Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- TV show ratings are still important. Follow Black Lightning‘s weekly ups and downs.
- How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?
- Find more Black Lightning TV series news or other The CW TV show news.
- Explore The CW status page and other TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Black Lightning TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?
I love blacklightning!!!! The best show on the CW! Please don’t cancel!
This is more a feminist and gender diversity related show, while the original one was cool in its divers and magic characters. It suits the Millennials, especially Girlies and Influencer Generation with it’s annoying social media and Mobile Phone passages. All mayor characters are female (even all elders) and men are shown as weak or naiv. I am not sure I am going to watch the second season. The original show was cool and funny, strong characters and handsome people in both genders, episodes where closed in itself, now always have a sort of cliffhanger and hardly good looking people,… Read more »
how can it be season 4 if they’re earth is destroyed in crysis?
It has gotten better and better each season so far.
I hope this show doesn’t cancel, I was looking forward to more
black lightning is the best tv show ever and i would hate to see it go like i will literally cry im sooo into the show please make a season 4 pleaseeeee