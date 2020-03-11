Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, the Black Lightning TV show is based on DC Comics characters and stars Cress Williams, Christine Adams, China Ann McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Damon Gupton. In the series, Jefferson Pierce (Williams) is a former Olympic athlete, a respected educator, and a family man. He’s also Black Lightning, the superpowered protector of the city of Freeland who has the ability to sense and harness electricity. His daughters Anissa (Williams) and Jennifer (McClain) also have powers and superhero personas of their own. Lynn Stewart (Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife and an expert in metahuman medicine and they are still very much in love. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Jones III), and a menacing gang that calls itself The 100.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Black Lightning averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 655,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership. Find out how Black Lightning stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Black Lightning has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Black Lightning for season four? This network relies less on ratings data than the others and, last year, it renewed all of its regular season shows. I think this one will be renewed this time around, too. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Black Lightning cancellation or renewal news.

1/7/20 update: The CW has renewed Black Lightning for a fourth season.



