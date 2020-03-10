Will sparks fly in the third season of the Black Lightning TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black Lightning is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Black Lightning here.

A CW superhero series, the Black Lightning TV show is based on DC Comics characters and stars Cress Williams, Christine Adams, China Ann McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Damon Gupton. In the series, Jefferson Pierce (Williams) is a former Olympic athlete, a respected educator, and a family man. He’s also Black Lightning, the superpowered protector of the city of Freeland who has the ability to sense and harness electricity. His daughters Anissa (Williams) and Jennifer (McClain) also have powers and superhero personas of their own. Lynn Stewart (Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife and an expert in metahuman medicine and they are still very much in love. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Jones III), and a menacing gang that calls itself The 100.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Black Lightning TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Black Lightning on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.