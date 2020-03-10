Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Black Lightning: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

Black Lightning TV show on The CW: season 3 viewer votes (cancel or renew for season 4?)

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

Will sparks fly in the third season of the Black Lightning TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black Lightning is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Black Lightning here.

A CW superhero series, the Black Lightning TV show is based on DC Comics characters and stars Cress Williams, Christine Adams, China Ann McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Damon Gupton. In the series, Jefferson Pierce (Williams) is a former Olympic athlete, a respected educator, and a family man. He’s also Black Lightning, the superpowered protector of the city of Freeland who has the ability to sense and harness electricity. His daughters Anissa (Williams) and Jennifer (McClain) also have powers and superhero personas of their own. Lynn Stewart (Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife and an expert in metahuman medicine and they are still very much in love. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Jones III), and a menacing gang that calls itself The 100.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Black Lightning TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Black Lightning on The CW should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
AngelaRandall BrewerMorris JonesSheila Diane FinneyDiane Coleman Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Angela
Reader
Angela

My husband and I love watching Black Lightening together, it just like date night. We are so happy the show has been renewed for the 4th Season in Fall 2020.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 10:50 pm
Angela
Reader
Angela

My husband and I love watching Black Lightening together, we are so happy the 4th season has been renewed to air in the Fall 2020.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 10:40 pm
Randall Brewer
Reader
Randall Brewer

Great TV show

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 9, 2020 10:21 pm
Morris Jones
Reader
Morris Jones

I know sometime soon thàt they will cancel black lightning. But I just hope that to hey do the 7 seasons from now

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 23, 2020 9:00 pm
Sheila Diane Finney
Reader
Sheila Diane Finney

Love Black Lightning please don’t cancel great show

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 1, 2020 8:59 pm
Diane Coleman
Reader
Diane Coleman

Definitely renewed

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
December 28, 2019 2:45 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz